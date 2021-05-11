A bent ülő két ember kisebb sérüléseket szenvedett a rájuk zúduló üvegcserepektől.
Just after 7:30 AM this morning, WCFR was dispatched to a traffic crash near mile marker 81 eastbound on I-10.— Walton County Fire Rescue (@WCFRFL) May 10, 2021
Lightening struck the roadway, causing a chunk of the road to fly through the windshield of the truck.
Both occupants of the vehicle were transported with injuries. pic.twitter.com/or5E2BtMhd
Egy finn központú környezetvédő szervezet tavalyi tanulmánya szerint Oklahoma kevéssel vette át a vezetést Florida előtt az Egyesült Államokra lecsapó villámok toplistáján. A felhőkből a talajba csapó villámok azonban továbbra is Floridában a leggyakoribbak.