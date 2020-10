A 20 éves angol mára megbánta a fentieket, bocsánatot kért:

I owe an apology. I’ve been stupid and careless with some things I’ve said lately in media and interviews, and haven’t shown the respect I should have to certain people. I’m not that kind of person, so know I should apologise to them but also everyone reading/listening. Sorry

— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) October 27, 2020