This weekend, the motorsport community races for Anthoine Hubert



A logo created in Anthoine's honour will be displayed on all cars at Spa this weekend



We can also confirm that car #19 will forever be his#AH19 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yR3UGTbIUm — Formula 2 #AH19 (@FIA_F2) August 27, 2020

Hubert-ről a hétvége előtt már számos F1-es versenyző megemlékezett.

One year on. We’ll all be racing for you, Anthoine. We miss you mate!! #AH19 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IgMePd4KRl — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 27, 2020

A year already... It's hard to believe. We race for you every time Anthoine, though this week even more so. We miss you friend. Tu nous manques tellement. 💛#AH19 #RSspirit pic.twitter.com/lsyKbdDxe1 — Renault F1 Team (@RenaultF1Team) August 27, 2020

Still can’t believe it...

We miss you, I miss you Tonio.

I hope we make you proud from up there. Forever in our hearts bro.🤍 #AH19 pic.twitter.com/4g30fAsP9c — PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) August 27, 2020

Pierre Gasly y este homenaje para Anthoine Hubert, que nos recuerda que la vida pasa más rápido que el Mercedes y que no dejemos pasar las oportunidades que tenemos.#forAnthoine #f1 #formula1 #hubert #AH19 #AnthoineHubert pic.twitter.com/0zVQQSnU2k — F1 Paddock PY (@f1paddockpy) August 27, 2020

On my way to Spa with @vistajet .

Spa is a very special place for me as it is where I got my first Formula 1 win but also a very difficult place to go to as it is where I've lost a friend @AnthoineH that we all miss very much.

I'll be racing for him this weekend. pic.twitter.com/a81L4LatIA — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) August 26, 2020

10 years ago ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0kwSEXfvwf — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) August 26, 2020