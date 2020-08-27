Hubert a tavalyi Forma-2-es versenyen szenvedett halálos balesetet, jó barátja, Charles Leclerc számára nehéz is a Spába való visszatérés.

F1: Gyászszünettel kezdődik a Belga Nagydíj 1
F1: Leclerc kikészült a Belga Nagydíjtól
Noha tavaly – életében először – nyerni tudott a Belga Nagydíjon, Charles Leclerc számára nehéz lesz a visszatérés…

A fiatal pilóta emlékére nemcsak a Forma-2-ben, hanem a Forma-1-ben is gyászszünetet tartanak. A Forma-2 a Hubert iránti tisztelet jeléül visszavonultatja a 19-es rajtszámot is, az ebből, illetve a versenyző monogramjából készült logó a hétvégén minden F1-es, F2-es és F3-as autón rajta lesz.

Hubert-ről a hétvége előtt már számos F1-es versenyző megemlékezett.

