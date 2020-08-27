Hubert a tavalyi Forma-2-es versenyen szenvedett halálos balesetet, jó barátja, Charles Leclerc számára nehéz is a Spába való visszatérés.
A fiatal pilóta emlékére nemcsak a Forma-2-ben, hanem a Forma-1-ben is gyászszünetet tartanak. A Forma-2 a Hubert iránti tisztelet jeléül visszavonultatja a 19-es rajtszámot is, az ebből, illetve a versenyző monogramjából készült logó a hétvégén minden F1-es, F2-es és F3-as autón rajta lesz.
This weekend, the motorsport community races for Anthoine Hubert— Formula 2 #AH19 (@FIA_F2) August 27, 2020
A logo created in Anthoine's honour will be displayed on all cars at Spa this weekend
We can also confirm that car #19 will forever be his#AH19 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yR3UGTbIUm
Hubert-ről a hétvége előtt már számos F1-es versenyző megemlékezett.
One year on. We’ll all be racing for you, Anthoine. We miss you mate!! #AH19 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IgMePd4KRl— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 27, 2020
A year already... It's hard to believe. We race for you every time Anthoine, though this week even more so. We miss you friend. Tu nous manques tellement. 💛#AH19 #RSspirit pic.twitter.com/lsyKbdDxe1— Renault F1 Team (@RenaultF1Team) August 27, 2020
Still can’t believe it...— PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) August 27, 2020
We miss you, I miss you Tonio.
I hope we make you proud from up there. Forever in our hearts bro.🤍 #AH19 pic.twitter.com/4g30fAsP9c
Pierre Gasly y este homenaje para Anthoine Hubert, que nos recuerda que la vida pasa más rápido que el Mercedes y que no dejemos pasar las oportunidades que tenemos.#forAnthoine #f1 #formula1 #hubert #AH19 #AnthoineHubert pic.twitter.com/0zVQQSnU2k— F1 Paddock PY (@f1paddockpy) August 27, 2020
On my way to Spa with @vistajet .— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) August 26, 2020
Spa is a very special place for me as it is where I got my first Formula 1 win but also a very difficult place to go to as it is where I've lost a friend @AnthoineH that we all miss very much.
I'll be racing for him this weekend. pic.twitter.com/a81L4LatIA
10 years ago ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0kwSEXfvwf— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) August 26, 2020
For Anthoine. 🧡#AH19 pic.twitter.com/uNaPjvh8rk
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 27, 2020