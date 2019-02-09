A Ferrari már korábban beröffentette a motort 2019-es modelljében, a héten következő autóbemutatók előtt pedig a többi csapatnál is sorban eljutnak eddig a mérföldkőig.

Pénteken a Mercedes, a Renault és a Toro Rosso tette közzé az első motorindítását – utóbbiaknál ugyanaz az erőforrás, sőt teljes hajtáslánc muzsikál, mint a nagy testvér Red Bull járgányában fog.

Immár mind a négy motor megszólalt, össze is állt a 2019-es kórus.

We have fired up the STR14! Crank the volume and take a listen 🔊👇 https://t.co/yBAk7s6f8d pic.twitter.com/gT1Co1hdIR

Turn your volume up 🔊 and get ready to hear the #MCL34 come to life as our McLaren and Renault teams get together for the first fire up of 2019. 🤝 #FearlesslyForward pic.twitter.com/aXluGEWLV9

— McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 31, 2019