A Ferrari már korábban beröffentette a motort 2019-es modelljében, a héten következő autóbemutatók előtt pedig a többi csapatnál is sorban eljutnak eddig a mérföldkőig.

Pénteken a Mercedes, a Renault és a Toro Rosso tette közzé az első motorindítását – utóbbiaknál ugyanaz az erőforrás, sőt teljes hajtáslánc muzsikál, mint a nagy testvér Red Bull járgányában fog.

Immár mind a négy motor megszólalt, össze is állt a 2019-es kórus.