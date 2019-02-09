A Ferrari már korábban beröffentette a motort 2019-es modelljében, a héten következő autóbemutatók előtt pedig a többi csapatnál is sorban eljutnak eddig a mérföldkőig.
Pénteken a Mercedes, a Renault és a Toro Rosso tette közzé az első motorindítását – utóbbiaknál ugyanaz az erőforrás, sőt teljes hajtáslánc muzsikál, mint a nagy testvér Red Bull járgányában fog.
Immár mind a négy motor megszólalt, össze is állt a 2019-es kórus.
