Így búcsúztatták 2018-at és köszöntötték 2019-et a Forma-1 szereplői.

 

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

 

BBQ DJ. Happy 2019 party people

Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) által megosztott bejegyzés, Dec 31., 2018, időpont: 5:56 (PST időzóna szerint)

 

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

 

Happy New Year!

Kimi Räikkönen (@kimimatiasraikkonen) által megosztott bejegyzés, Dec 31., 2018, időpont: 9:52 (PST időzóna szerint)