Így búcsúztatták 2018-at és köszöntötték 2019-et a Forma-1 szereplői.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon BBQ DJ. Happy 2019 party people Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) által megosztott bejegyzés, Dec 31., 2018, időpont: 5:56 (PST időzóna szerint)

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon Happy New Year! Kimi Räikkönen (@kimimatiasraikkonen) által megosztott bejegyzés, Dec 31., 2018, időpont: 9:52 (PST időzóna szerint)

happy new year fellas 😂✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Q2YKZJPJgr — Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) January 1, 2019

We had to wait for it to be past midnight in both the UK & France… Now we can finally wish you all a Happy New Year!

Bonne Année à tous!#RSspirit pic.twitter.com/mTHkRrta1b — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) January 1, 2019

Happy New Year! We hope you all have a great 2019 💪#HappyNewYear2019 pic.twitter.com/5VxTnTGILq — WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) January 1, 2019

Seeing in the New Year in style 🍾 Here's to 2019! 👊 #GivesYouWings pic.twitter.com/502bhaoNp6 — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) January 1, 2019

2018. What a pleasure it has been, we have grown together and we still rise. Here’s to 2019. Wishing you all an epic new year! Let’s go! 🍾 #happynewyear pic.twitter.com/9ldKsifauo — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 31, 2018

As 2018 draws to a close, we'd like to send a big thank you to our fans, partners and friends for your ongoing support. 👏#HappyNewYear from McLaren HQ. pic.twitter.com/yWwC2DyCSu — McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 31, 2018

2018 is almost over. It has been a year full of emotions, good and bad ones. Most important is to learn from our experiences and try to improve ourselves. To my fans, friends, loved ones a very happy new year and all my best wishes for 2019 🥂🍾🎆

#2019 #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/1RHqtsEkew — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) December 31, 2018

Another great year on track.

2018, you have been amazing. Really looking forward to 2019, big challenges ahead.

Best wishes to all of you for the new year 🎊 pic.twitter.com/SPWtQfDXtx — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) December 31, 2018