Kedden késő délután bejelentették, ami egy ideje már a levegőben lógott: a 2018-as szezon végén Fernando Alonso elhagyja a McLarent és a Forma-1-et. A hírre így reagáltak az F1 világának különböző szereplői:
Dear ‘Nando ….. pic.twitter.com/cb6lNydTzi
— Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) August 14, 2018
“Kedves Nando…”
It’s not going to be the same without you in 2019, but what a great excuse to go through the archives! Thanks for the memories @alo_oficial 👊#RSspirit pic.twitter.com/UgsSjWOsr5
— Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) August 14, 2018
“Nélküled nem lesz ugyanaz 2019-ben, de mi sem jobb alkalom arra, hogy szétnézzünk az archívumban. Köszönjük az emlékeket!”
Fernando, all the best for the future, it’s been a pleasure to team up with you👊!
— Stoffel Vandoorne (@svandoorne) August 14, 2018
“Fernando, a legjobbakat kívánom a jövőre, öröm volt a csapattársadnak lenni!”
Congratulations @alo_oficial !! Be happy and enjoy your next challenge. 🙏🏻 for me you were one of the best driver in the planet!! Take care and God bless you.🙏🏻👍 https://t.co/VscpRoN6y6
— Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) August 14, 2018
“Gratulálok! Légy boldog és élvezd az új kihívásokat! Szerintem te voltál a világ egyik legjobb versenyzője. Vigyázz magadra, Isten áldjon!”
It has been a privilege and an honour being your friend, your team mate and racing against you in @F1 @alo_oficial . I will miss you at the end of the season. https://t.co/rtn5cFnuHJ
— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) August 14, 2018
“Megtiszteltetés volt, hogy a barátod és a csapattársad lehettem és hogy ellened versenyezhettem a Forma-1-ben. Hiányozni fogsz a szezon után.”
We are gonna we miss you a lot @alo_oficial ! My passion for this sport started thanks to you and I consider myself a very lucky guy to have shared 4 years of f1 racing with one of the best ever. Time to keep profiting from the 2nd half of the season! pic.twitter.com/I1PEmn19Qq
— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) August 14, 2018
“Nagyon fogsz hiányozni! Miattad szerettem bele az autóversenyzésbe, és szerencsésnek érzem magam, hogy 4 évet tölthettem együtt az F1-ben minden idők egyik legjobbjával. Itt az idő, hogy meghúzd az idény második felét!”
Te deseo todo lo mejor para el futuro! 🤙 https://t.co/OnOLZ7vACn
— Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) August 14, 2018
Nico Hülkenberg spanyolul kívánt minden jót a jövőre Alonsónak
— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) August 14, 2018
Nando után Lando? A McLaren neveltje, Lando Norris szerint “érdekes” a hír.
Thank you Fernando, for all these years, your talent and the fantastic years we have spent together. F1 is bigger thanks to you. Circuit will always be your home. https://t.co/3DMk3ZFWDE
— Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (@Circuitcat_eng) August 14, 2018
“Fernando, köszönjük a közös éveket, a tehetségedet! Nagyobbá tetted a Forma-1-et! A barcelonai pálya mindig az otthonod marad.”Forrás: Fotó: Europress