Kedden késő délután bejelentették, ami egy ideje már a levegőben lógott: a 2018-as szezon végén Fernando Alonso elhagyja a McLarent és a Forma-1-et. A hírre így reagáltak az F1 világának különböző szereplői:

“Kedves Nando…”

It’s not going to be the same without you in 2019, but what a great excuse to go through the archives! Thanks for the memories @alo_oficial 👊#RSspirit pic.twitter.com/UgsSjWOsr5 — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) August 14, 2018

“Nélküled nem lesz ugyanaz 2019-ben, de mi sem jobb alkalom arra, hogy szétnézzünk az archívumban. Köszönjük az emlékeket!”

Fernando, all the best for the future, it’s been a pleasure to team up with you👊! — Stoffel Vandoorne (@svandoorne) August 14, 2018

“Fernando, a legjobbakat kívánom a jövőre, öröm volt a csapattársadnak lenni!”

Congratulations @alo_oficial !! Be happy and enjoy your next challenge. 🙏🏻 for me you were one of the best driver in the planet!! Take care and God bless you.🙏🏻👍 https://t.co/VscpRoN6y6 — Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) August 14, 2018

“Gratulálok! Légy boldog és élvezd az új kihívásokat! Szerintem te voltál a világ egyik legjobb versenyzője. Vigyázz magadra, Isten áldjon!”

It has been a privilege and an honour being your friend, your team mate and racing against you in @F1 @alo_oficial . I will miss you at the end of the season. https://t.co/rtn5cFnuHJ — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) August 14, 2018

“Megtiszteltetés volt, hogy a barátod és a csapattársad lehettem és hogy ellened versenyezhettem a Forma-1-ben. Hiányozni fogsz a szezon után.”

We are gonna we miss you a lot @alo_oficial ! My passion for this sport started thanks to you and I consider myself a very lucky guy to have shared 4 years of f1 racing with one of the best ever. Time to keep profiting from the 2nd half of the season! pic.twitter.com/I1PEmn19Qq — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) August 14, 2018

“Nagyon fogsz hiányozni! Miattad szerettem bele az autóversenyzésbe, és szerencsésnek érzem magam, hogy 4 évet tölthettem együtt az F1-ben minden idők egyik legjobbjával. Itt az idő, hogy meghúzd az idény második felét!”