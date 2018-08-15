Kedden késő délután bejelentették, ami egy ideje már a levegőben lógott: a 2018-as szezon végén Fernando Alonso elhagyja a McLarent és a Forma-1-et. A hírre így reagáltak az F1 világának különböző szereplői:

“Kedves Nando…”

“Nélküled nem lesz ugyanaz 2019-ben, de mi sem jobb alkalom arra, hogy szétnézzünk az archívumban. Köszönjük az emlékeket!”

“Fernando, a legjobbakat kívánom a jövőre, öröm volt a csapattársadnak lenni!”

“Gratulálok! Légy boldog és élvezd az új kihívásokat! Szerintem te voltál a világ egyik legjobb versenyzője. Vigyázz magadra, Isten áldjon!”

“Megtiszteltetés volt, hogy a barátod és a csapattársad lehettem és hogy ellened versenyezhettem a Forma-1-ben. Hiányozni fogsz a szezon után.”

“Nagyon fogsz hiányozni! Miattad szerettem bele az autóversenyzésbe, és szerencsésnek érzem magam, hogy 4 évet tölthettem együtt az F1-ben minden idők egyik legjobbjával. Itt az idő, hogy meghúzd az idény második felét!”

Nico Hülkenberg spanyolul kívánt minden jót a jövőre Alonsónak

Nando után Lando? A McLaren neveltje, Lando Norris szerint “érdekes” a hír.

“Fernando, köszönjük a közös éveket, a tehetségedet! Nagyobbá tetted a Forma-1-et! A barcelonai pálya mindig az otthonod marad.”

Forrás: Fotó: Europress