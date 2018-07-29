Bár 2003-ban, amikor a nyári szünetnek még híre sem volt, a Magyar Nagydíjat augusztus végén tartották, a Forma-1 hivatalos fiókján mégis ezzel köszöntötték őt, nem véletlenül, hiszen a spanyol a 15 évvel ezelőtti hungaroringi futamon szerezte első F1-es győzelmét, amivel 22 évesen és 26 naposan a sportág történetének legfiatalabb győztese lett.

Happy Birthday, @alo_oficial 🎂

Throwing it back 15 years to the 2003 #HungarianGP when the super Spaniard took the first of his 32 #F1 wins

At 22 years and 26 days, he was the youngest Grand Prix winner at the time, and the first from Spain 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/5QW1VHmFlj

