Ferando Alonso a mai napon ünnepli 37. születésnapját, a kétszeres világbajnok versenyzőt a csapata még a Magyar Nagydíj előtt megköszöntötte, a csapattagok mind Alonso-maszkokban ünnepelték a versenyzőt.

Nem ez az első eset egyébként, amikor Alonso a születésnapján versenyez, első F1-es évében a Német Nagydíjon a 10. lett a Minardival, míg 2012-ben a Magyar Nagydíjon az 5. helyen hozta be a Ferrarit.

Bár 2003-ban, amikor a nyári szünetnek még híre sem volt, a Magyar Nagydíjat augusztus végén tartották, a Forma-1 hivatalos fiókján mégis ezzel köszöntötték őt, nem véletlenül, hiszen a spanyol a 15 évvel ezelőtti hungaroringi futamon szerezte első F1-es győzelmét, amivel 22 évesen és 26 naposan a sportág történetének legfiatalabb győztese lett.

A McLaren és a Forma-1 mellett mások, például a Le Mans-i 24 órás verseny rendezői, a spanyol WEC-csapata, a Toyota, és a Monacói Autóklub is köszöntötte a spanyolt:

Forrás: Fotó: McLaren