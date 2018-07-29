Ferando Alonso a mai napon ünnepli 37. születésnapját, a kétszeres világbajnok versenyzőt a csapata még a Magyar Nagydíj előtt megköszöntötte, a csapattagok mind Alonso-maszkokban ünnepelték a versenyzőt.
Watch what happened when the team gathered to give @alo_oficial a Fernando-moji themed birthday surprise in Hungary ⬇️🎥. #FelizCumpleaños 🎉🎈 pic.twitter.com/Us4f7c3fzN
Fernando-moji fever takes over the McLaren garage. Hope you're enjoying the birthday celebrations, @alo_oficial! 😄 pic.twitter.com/bl27meWk2w
Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our super Spaniard, @alo_oficial. 🎂🎉 #FelizCumpleaños pic.twitter.com/STlpYKBza9
Nem ez az első eset egyébként, amikor Alonso a születésnapján versenyez, első F1-es évében a Német Nagydíjon a 10. lett a Minardival, míg 2012-ben a Magyar Nagydíjon az 5. helyen hozta be a Ferrarit.
Bár 2003-ban, amikor a nyári szünetnek még híre sem volt, a Magyar Nagydíjat augusztus végén tartották, a Forma-1 hivatalos fiókján mégis ezzel köszöntötték őt, nem véletlenül, hiszen a spanyol a 15 évvel ezelőtti hungaroringi futamon szerezte első F1-es győzelmét, amivel 22 évesen és 26 naposan a sportág történetének legfiatalabb győztese lett.
Happy Birthday, @alo_oficial 🎂
Throwing it back 15 years to the 2003 #HungarianGP when the super Spaniard took the first of his 32 #F1 wins
At 22 years and 26 days, he was the youngest Grand Prix winner at the time, and the first from Spain 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/5QW1VHmFlj
A McLaren és a Forma-1 mellett mások, például a Le Mans-i 24 órás verseny rendezői, a spanyol WEC-csapata, a Toyota, és a Monacói Autóklub is köszöntötte a spanyolt:
🎂 A very #HappyBirthday to one of the #LeMans24 winner : Fernando #Alonso @alo_oficial !
We hope you enjoy relive these moments ❤#WEC @Toyota_Hybrid @F1 pic.twitter.com/0UAtXSat4G
Happy birthday to our Le Mans winner @alo_oficial! We hope you celebrate your birthday with a great result in Hungary! And we're looking forward to seeing you for #6hSilverstone #FIAWEC pic.twitter.com/TUGUAZYImR
Forrás: Fotó: McLaren
Happy Birthday / Cumpleaños feliz @alo_oficial 🇪🇦🎂🎉
🏆🏆 #MonacoGP victories: 2006-2007
🏅🏅 x2 times F1 World Champion pic.twitter.com/pMNuqo3IVh
