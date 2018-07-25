A hétvégén már sejteni lehetett, ma valósággá vált: egy hirtelen jött súlyos betegség következtében egy svájci kórházban ma elhunyt a Ferrari – és a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – volt elnöke, Sergio Marchionne. A hír érthetően megrázta a Forma-1 világát.

“Mélységesen elszomorít minket Sergio Marchionne távozása. Nemcsak a Forma-1 és az autóipar egyik nagyszerű vezetője volt, hanem általában az üzleti életé. Szenvedéllyel, energiával, hozzáértéssel irányított, inspirálta a környezetét. Forma-1-es hozzájárulása felbecsülhetetlen. Igaz barátunk volt, nagyon hiányozni fog. Legmélyebb részvétünk családja, barátai és munkatársai felé” – mondta a Forma-1 vezérigazgatója, Chase Carey.

Bár a Ferrari egyelőre teljes hallgatásba burkolózott a közösségi médiában, az F1-es riválisok sorra fejezik ki részvétüket:

