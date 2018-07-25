A hétvégén már sejteni lehetett, ma valósággá vált: egy hirtelen jött súlyos betegség következtében egy svájci kórházban ma elhunyt a Ferrari – és a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – volt elnöke, Sergio Marchionne. A hír érthetően megrázta a Forma-1 világát.
“Mélységesen elszomorít minket Sergio Marchionne távozása. Nemcsak a Forma-1 és az autóipar egyik nagyszerű vezetője volt, hanem általában az üzleti életé. Szenvedéllyel, energiával, hozzáértéssel irányított, inspirálta a környezetét. Forma-1-es hozzájárulása felbecsülhetetlen. Igaz barátunk volt, nagyon hiányozni fog. Legmélyebb részvétünk családja, barátai és munkatársai felé” – mondta a Forma-1 vezérigazgatója, Chase Carey.
Bár a Ferrari egyelőre teljes hallgatásba burkolózott a közösségi médiában, az F1-es riválisok sorra fejezik ki részvétüket:
Our hearts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of Sergio Marchionne. He blended his business acumen with his passion for motorsports and Formula 1 is better for it. pic.twitter.com/lZmOnJKUdo
— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) July 25, 2018
Condolences to the family and friends of Sergio Marchionne. A great competitor on and off track @scuderiaferrari. Riposi in pace. pic.twitter.com/grsG9y8xDE
— Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 25, 2018
Sad news today. RIP Sergio. Great man and always very supportive. My condolences to his family and friends, and all the @ScuderiaFerrari @Ferrari family. pic.twitter.com/IG177iIsC7
— Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) July 25, 2018
Dia Muito triste ! Que vc esteja em um ótimo lugar Sergio ! 🙏🏻 Que Deus ilumine muito a sua família. RIP #sergiomarchionne What a sad day !! We lost a leader in Motorsport and in… https://t.co/gz15wyoQyy
— Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) July 25, 2018
Rest in peace Sergio 😔 https://t.co/w0MYJFZyLM
— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) July 25, 2018
A sad day for Motorsport.
All of us at Scuderia Toro Rosso are saddened to learn of Sergio Marchionne's death. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the @ScuderiaFerrari team. pic.twitter.com/8OmGPogxV9
— Toro Rosso (@ToroRosso) July 25, 2018
All at McLaren are saddened to hear that Sergio Marchionne has passed away. Our respects and condolences to his family and the whole @ScuderiaFerrari team. pic.twitter.com/dpBo3SxHlx
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 25, 2018
"This is a sad day for all of us in @F1. We have a lost a huge supporter of our sport, a fierce competitor, an ally and a friend. Our heartfelt sympathies are with Sergio's family and all at @ScuderiaFerrari at this difficult time."
– Toto Wolff pic.twitter.com/LddZsUa4cI
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) July 25, 2018
We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Sergio Marchionne. On behalf of all at Williams, we would like to express our condolences to Sergio’s family, friends and @ScuderiaFerrari ❤️
— WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) July 25, 2018