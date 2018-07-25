A hétvégén már sejteni lehetett, ma valósággá vált: egy hirtelen jött súlyos betegség következtében egy svájci kórházban ma elhunyt a Ferrari – és a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – volt elnöke, Sergio Marchionne. A hír érthetően megrázta a Forma-1 világát.

“Mélységesen elszomorít minket Sergio Marchionne távozása. Nemcsak a Forma-1 és az autóipar egyik nagyszerű vezetője volt, hanem általában az üzleti életé. Szenvedéllyel, energiával, hozzáértéssel irányított, inspirálta a környezetét. Forma-1-es hozzájárulása felbecsülhetetlen. Igaz barátunk volt, nagyon hiányozni fog. Legmélyebb részvétünk családja, barátai és munkatársai felé” – mondta a Forma-1 vezérigazgatója, Chase Carey.

Bár a Ferrari egyelőre teljes hallgatásba burkolózott a közösségi médiában, az F1-es riválisok sorra fejezik ki részvétüket:

Our hearts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of Sergio Marchionne. He blended his business acumen with his passion for motorsports and Formula 1 is better for it. pic.twitter.com/lZmOnJKUdo — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) July 25, 2018

Condolences to the family and friends of Sergio Marchionne. A great competitor on and off track @scuderiaferrari. Riposi in pace. pic.twitter.com/grsG9y8xDE — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 25, 2018

Sad news today. RIP Sergio. Great man and always very supportive. My condolences to his family and friends, and all the @ScuderiaFerrari @Ferrari family. pic.twitter.com/IG177iIsC7 — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) July 25, 2018

Dia Muito triste ! Que vc esteja em um ótimo lugar Sergio ! 🙏🏻 Que Deus ilumine muito a sua família. RIP #sergiomarchionne What a sad day !! We lost a leader in Motorsport and in… https://t.co/gz15wyoQyy — Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) July 25, 2018

Rest in peace Sergio 😔 https://t.co/w0MYJFZyLM — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) July 25, 2018

A sad day for Motorsport. All of us at Scuderia Toro Rosso are saddened to learn of Sergio Marchionne's death. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the @ScuderiaFerrari team. pic.twitter.com/8OmGPogxV9 — Toro Rosso (@ToroRosso) July 25, 2018

All at McLaren are saddened to hear that Sergio Marchionne has passed away. Our respects and condolences to his family and the whole @ScuderiaFerrari team. pic.twitter.com/dpBo3SxHlx — McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 25, 2018

"This is a sad day for all of us in @F1. We have a lost a huge supporter of our sport, a fierce competitor, an ally and a friend. Our heartfelt sympathies are with Sergio's family and all at @ScuderiaFerrari at this difficult time." – Toto Wolff pic.twitter.com/LddZsUa4cI — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) July 25, 2018