Az utolsó Francia Nagydíjat 2008-ban rendezték, vagyis kereken tíz év után tér vissza a futam. 1991-2008-ig Magny-Cours volt a házigazda, a versenynek az idei évtől otthont adó Paul Ricard-on 1990-ben versenyzett utoljára a mezőny.

A Paul Ricardon 1971-1990 között összesen 14 futamot rendeztek, az utolsó három versenyen a hazai közönség előtt versenyző Alain Prost nyert.

A verseny múltjában voltak emlékezetes pillanatok: az első videón az 1989-es hatalmas rajtbaleset látható, a másodikon Rubens Barrichello 2004-es, utolsó kanyaros előzését Jarno Trullival szemben (ez harmadik helyet ért a brazilnak), míg a harmadik Heinz-Harald Frentzen szerencsés, 1999-es esős győzelmének állít emléket.