Az utolsó Francia Nagydíjat 2008-ban rendezték, vagyis kereken tíz év után tér vissza a futam. 1991-2008-ig Magny-Cours volt a házigazda, a versenynek az idei évtől otthont adó Paul Ricard-on 1990-ben versenyzett utoljára a mezőny.
A Paul Ricardon 1971-1990 között összesen 14 futamot rendeztek, az utolsó három versenyen a hazai közönség előtt versenyző Alain Prost nyert.
A verseny múltjában voltak emlékezetes pillanatok: az első videón az 1989-es hatalmas rajtbaleset látható, a másodikon Rubens Barrichello 2004-es, utolsó kanyaros előzését Jarno Trullival szemben (ez harmadik helyet ért a brazilnak), míg a harmadik Heinz-Harald Frentzen szerencsés, 1999-es esős győzelmének állít emléket.
I’ve picked out 5 (of the 86 to choose from) classic French Grand Prix moments. First up, one truly chaotic start in 1989. Just watch how the marshals put Mauricio Gugelmin’s Leyton House car the right way up. With him still in it. 1/5.
1⃣9⃣8⃣9⃣🇫🇷🏁 https://t.co/2uRV9sqivZ
— Grand Prix Diary (@GrandPrixDiary) 19 June 2018
Rubens Barrichello caught Jarno Trulli napping and stole third at the last corner. Flavio Briatore was enraged. Jarno scored no more points for Renault after this race and was unceremoniously dumped before the end of the season. 2/5.
2⃣0⃣0⃣4⃣🇫🇷🏁 https://t.co/Gvbnf1i7Mj
— Grand Prix Diary (@GrandPrixDiary) 19 June 2018
Heinz-Harald Frentzen’s wet weather win for Jordan. 3/5.
1⃣9⃣9⃣9⃣🇫🇷🏁 https://t.co/52gNu24biw
— Grand Prix Diary (@GrandPrixDiary) 20 June 2018
