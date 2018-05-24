Monacóban a csütörtöki első szabadedzés után 1982 és 2016 Forma-1-es világbajnok, azaz Keke és Nico Rosberg közösen lépett pályára, apa és fia a bajnoki autójával tartott bemutatót a monte-carlói utcákon.
EPIC! @nico_rosberg and Keke on track in Monaco!! #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/XE5JjWi4K9
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) May 24, 2018
What a moment! @nico_rosberg and Keke in flying formation around Monte Carlo! Two @F1 Champs! #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #NR6 pic.twitter.com/J4UX8W46z8
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) May 24, 2018
When you get to drive side by side around Monaco in @F1 cars with your dad…
You can see just what it means to @nico_rosberg!! #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 #NR6 pic.twitter.com/R1Ly0vjB4N
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) May 24, 2018
Keke Rosberg is reunited with his Williams FW08 for a demonstration around Monaco…
…alongside Nico in his @MercedesAMGF1 championship-winning car! #WilliamsHeritage pic.twitter.com/tMBbSyt91e
— WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) May 24, 2018
Head over to our Instagram @williamsmartiniracing for video! 🎥 🎬 #WilliamsHeritage #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/7kyOe0bwOX
— WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) May 24, 2018
Keke Rosberg puts the FW08 on pole! 💪
A lock-up from Nico cost him and @MercedesAMGF1 so he lines up P2! #WilliamsHeritage #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/eyLWtS3oSH
— WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) May 24, 2018
