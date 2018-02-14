A Red Bul 2018-as autóját jövő hétfőn, február 19-én leplezik le, de Max Verstappen már ma tartott egy bemutatót, a 20 éves holland az idei bukósisakját mutatta meg a Twitteren. Jóval kevesebb a holland narancs, a sötétkék és a piros dominál.

Here it is, my helmet for the 2018 season! We’ve kept quite a few personal elements from the helmets I have used throughout my career. I hope you guys like it as much as I do! #season2018 #VforVerstappen pic.twitter.com/rMOQjLccot

— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) February 14, 2018