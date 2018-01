2018. A chance to revisit every goal, every challenge, every dream. A chance to be driven, hard working, positive, and everything you want to be, all over again. I will never stop, I have no finish line. Join me this year in reaching beyond your wildest dreams. #TeamLH #LetsGo

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Jan 16, 2018 at 8:03am PST