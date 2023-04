Take a look at this security camera video! Lightning struck and damaged a Greene County Highway Dept. truck during last week's thunderstorms. The bolt struck the roof of the semi and cracked its front and rear windshield and did some moderate damage to the interior. Crews are still examining the truck’s electrical and mechanical systems. After the lightning struck the ground, it blew off several manhole covers and damaged more equipment. No one was inside, but a Greene County Sheriff's Office deputy was nearby when the lightning struck. THANKFULLY she was NOT injured by the strike nor were any nearby fuel tanks damaged! Crazy power of mother nature! Thanks to the @GreeneCoHighwayDept for the video and pictures!