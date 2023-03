The California Department of Insurance is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying witnesses/victims in the following video clips. This is dash cam footage of dangerous driving. Were you a victim to this or did you witness any of these incidents that occurred in or near the city of Yucaipa? The date and time of the incidents are unknown. Detectives are seeking to identify the occupants of the vehicles or any other person who witnessed any of the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Carter at 909-919-2215 or Matthew.Carter@insurance.ca.gov. The Front Porch - Yucaipa