1 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: A general view inside during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: A general view inside during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

2 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: MGK performs on stage during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: MGK performs on stage during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

3 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Damon Hill hugs Nigel Mansell as they attend F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Damon Hill hugs Nigel Mansell as they attend F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

5 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: James Vowles, Team Principal of Williams, Carlos Sainz of Spain and Williams and Alexander Albon of Thailand and Williams pose for a photo as they attend F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: James Vowles, Team Principal of Williams, Carlos Sainz of Spain and Williams and Alexander Albon of Thailand and Williams pose for a photo as they attend F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

6 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

7 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari poses for a photo as he attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari poses for a photo as he attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

9 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Oracle Red Bull Racing poses for a photo as he attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Oracle Red Bull Racing poses for a photo as he attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

10 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team and George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team attend F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team and George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team attend F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

11 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer of McLaren poses for a photo as he attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer of McLaren poses for a photo as he attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

13 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

14 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team poses for a photo as he attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team poses for a photo as he attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

15 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Oliver Bearman of Great Britain and Haas F1 and Esteban Ocon of France and Haas F1 pose for a photo as they attend F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Oliver Bearman of Great Britain and Haas F1 and Esteban Ocon of France and Haas F1 pose for a photo as they attend F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

17 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Silvia Colombo and Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group pose for a photo as they attend F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Silvia Colombo and Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group pose for a photo as they attend F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

18 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team poses for a photo as he attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team poses for a photo as he attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

19 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Jack Doohan of Australia and Alpine F1 and Pierre Gasly of France and Alpine F1 pose for a photo as they attend F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Jack Doohan of Australia and Alpine F1 and Pierre Gasly of France and Alpine F1 pose for a photo as they attend F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

21 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Mattia Binotto, COO and CTO of Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber poses for a photo as he attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Mattia Binotto, COO and CTO of Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber poses for a photo as he attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

22 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Tana Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay and Holly Ramsay attend F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Tana Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay and Holly Ramsay attend F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

23 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal of Scuderia Ferrari poses for a photo as he attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal of Scuderia Ferrari poses for a photo as he attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

25 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Scuderia Ferrari poses for a photo as he attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Scuderia Ferrari poses for a photo as he attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

26 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren poses for a photo as he attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren poses for a photo as he attends F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

27 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: MGK performs on stage during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: MGK performs on stage during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

29 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Jack Whitehall presents during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Jack Whitehall presents during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

30 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: MGK performs on stage during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: MGK performs on stage during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

31 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber livery presentation is seen on stage during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber livery presentation is seen on stage during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

33 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

34 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, Mattia Binotto, COO and CTO of Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber and Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil and Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber are interviewed on stage during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, Mattia Binotto, COO and CTO of Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber and Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil and Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber are interviewed on stage during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

35 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

37 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

38 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

39 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Williams livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Williams livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

41 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: James Vowles, Team Principal of Williams, Alexander Albon of Thailand and Williams and Carlos Sainz of Spain and Williams take a selfie with their car on stage during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: James Vowles, Team Principal of Williams, Alexander Albon of Thailand and Williams and Carlos Sainz of Spain and Williams take a selfie with their car on stage during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

42 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Williams livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Williams livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

43 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Alexander Albon of Thailand and Williams is interviewed on stage during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Alexander Albon of Thailand and Williams is interviewed on stage during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

45 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Visa Cash App Racing Bulls livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Visa Cash App Racing Bulls livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

46 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Visa Cash App Racing Bulls livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Visa Cash App Racing Bulls livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

47 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Visa Cash App Racing Bulls is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Visa Cash App Racing Bulls is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

49 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Visa Cash App Racing Bulls is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Visa Cash App Racing Bulls is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

50 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Munya Chawaw interviews Laurent Mekies, Team Principal of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls onstage during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Munya Chawaw interviews Laurent Mekies, Team Principal of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls onstage during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

51 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Haas F1 livery presentation during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Haas F1 livery presentation during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

53 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Oliver Bearman of Great Britain and Haas F1 Esteban Ocon of France and Haas F1 Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of Haas F1 with the team livery presentation during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Oliver Bearman of Great Britain and Haas F1 Esteban Ocon of France and Haas F1 Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of Haas F1 with the team livery presentation during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

54 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Haas F1 livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Haas F1 livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

55 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Alpine F1 livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Alpine F1 livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

57 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Alpine F1 livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Alpine F1 livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

58 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Brian Tyler performs on stage during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Brian Tyler performs on stage during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

59 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Alpine F1 livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Alpine F1 livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

61 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Alpine F1 livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Alpine F1 livery is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

62 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Jack Doohan of Australia driving the (7) Alpine F1 A525 Renault, Pierre Gasly of France and Alpine F1 livery presentation during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Jack Doohan of Australia driving the (7) Alpine F1 A525 Renault, Pierre Gasly of France and Alpine F1 livery presentation during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

63 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Aston Martin F1 Team is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Aston Martin F1 Team is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

65 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team and Lance Stroll of Canada and Aston Martin F1 Team wave to the crowd during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team and Lance Stroll of Canada and Aston Martin F1 Team wave to the crowd during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

66 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Tems performs during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Tems performs during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Fotó megosztása:

67 /69 LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Aston Martin F1 Team is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The Aston Martin F1 Team is presented during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Mauger/Getty Images) Fotó megosztása: