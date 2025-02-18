Példátlan, innovatív show-val indítja a 2025-ös idényt a Forma-1, a sportág indulásának 75 éves jubileuma alkalmából F1 75 Live néven a 20 ezer férőhelyes londoni O2 Arenában közös, mind a 10 csapat részvételével zajló autóbemutatót rendeznek.

A Forma-1 hivatalos YouTube-csatornáján is élőben követhető eseményen a csapatfőnökök és a versenyzők egymás után, külön-külön leplezik le a 2025-ös festéseiket – hangsúlyozottan nem az új autókat, igaz, a McLaren, a Williams és a Haas már a múlt héten pályára küldte a magáét – álcafestéssel –, a következő napokban pedig a többiek is bejáratják majd a vadonatúj modelleket.

A show-t MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) nyitotta egy lendületes, F1-es rapbetétet is tartalmazó pop-rock nótával, utána az ismert brit komikus, az esemény ceremóniamestere, Jack Whitehall vette át a kifutót, hogy a pilóták-csapatfőnökök kárára viccelődjön egy kicsit. Majd következett is az autók bemutatása a Sauberrel…

