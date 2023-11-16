Több mint a mezőny fele egyedi festésű autókkal versenyez majd a hétvégi Las Vegas-i Nagydíjon. A Ferrari, az Alpine, a Red Bull és a Williams után az Alfa Romeo és az AlphaTauri is új színvilágot leplezett le.

Az AlphaTauri autóját a csíkok uralják, talán ez sikerült a legjobban az összes átalakítás közül. Az Alfa Romeo ezzel szemben szinte beleveszik majd a Las Vegas-i éjszakába a szinte teljesen sötét, mégis kaszinós új dizájnjával.

F1: Újabb két csapat festette át az autóját Vegasra 1
