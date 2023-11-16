Több mint a mezőny fele egyedi festésű autókkal versenyez majd a hétvégi Las Vegas-i Nagydíjon. A Ferrari, az Alpine, a Red Bull és a Williams után az Alfa Romeo és az AlphaTauri is új színvilágot leplezett le.
bringing our speed streaks to the streets of Las Vegas 👊— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) November 16, 2023
introducing our new special livery for the final two races of the season, inspired by the latest AlphaTauri x Brendan Monroe Las Vegas Capsule Collection 🙌#AlphaTauri #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/ydi6LUHlE1
Az AlphaTauri autóját a csíkok uralják, talán ez sikerült a legjobban az összes átalakítás közül. Az Alfa Romeo ezzel szemben szinte beleveszik majd a Las Vegas-i éjszakába a szinte teljesen sötét, mégis kaszinós új dizájnjával.
Presenting the C43’s special look. 🤩✨— Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeostake) November 16, 2023
Inspired by the Entertainment Capital of the World, this special livery is a nod to one of Las Vegas’s most famous activities, with special touches on its standout red, black and gold playing cards. ♥️
