A special tribute to @Schumacher for this weekend’s #EifelGP in Germany 🇩🇪

To honour his hero and friend, Sebastian Vettel’s helmet is adorned with the design Michael Schumacher used in 2006, when he won here at the Nürburgring for the 5th time.

His famous neon-red colour is used in the German flag. pic.twitter.com/tjT5lgtfTz

— Jens Munser Designs (@JMD_helmets) October 9, 2020