A Forma-1 kényszervakációja alatt a mezőny fiatalabb tagjai – Max Verstappen, George Russell, Nicholas Latifi, Charles Leclerc – online versenyzéssel ütik el az időt, de úgy tűnik, van, amikor már túlzásba esnek.
A Ferrari fiatal monacói pilótája a hétvégén már a lakás előtt szobrozó barátnőjéről is megfeledkezett.
„A barátnőm kénytelen volt Twitch-előfizetést vásárolni, hogy a csatornám csetjén megkérhessen, hogy nyissam ki neki a bejárati ajtót. 25 percet várt odalent, ugyanis nem hallottam a telefonomat, mert fejhallgató volt rajtam és a raliversenyemre koncentráltam” – írta a Twitteren.
Leclerc hozzátette, hogy kedvese – Charlotte Sine – csak egy hónapra fizetett elő rá.
My girlfriend had to buy a subcription to my Twitch to be able to ask me in the channel chat if I could open her the front door. She waited 25 mins downstairs as I couldn’t hear my phone, I had the headphones and was very focus on my rally race😂
. @Charles_Leclerc : “So my girlfriend had to subscribe to my twitch channel to tell me to open the door.” 🤣
(Charlotte forgot her keys at home)https://t.co/Hja90wZ0Rn#F1 #Charles16 pic.twitter.com/dyXYZGNfd1
A Trollmula1 így fogta meg az esetet: