A Forma-1 kényszervakációja alatt a mezőny fiatalabb tagjai – Max Verstappen, George Russell, Nicholas Latifi, Charles Leclerc – online versenyzéssel ütik el az időt, de úgy tűnik, van, amikor már túlzásba esnek.

A Ferrari fiatal monacói pilótája a hétvégén már a lakás előtt szobrozó barátnőjéről is megfeledkezett.

„A barátnőm kénytelen volt Twitch-előfizetést vásárolni, hogy a csatornám csetjén megkérhessen, hogy nyissam ki neki a bejárati ajtót. 25 percet várt odalent, ugyanis nem hallottam a telefonomat, mert fejhallgató volt rajtam és a raliversenyemre koncentráltam” – írta a Twitteren.

Leclerc hozzátette, hogy kedvese – Charlotte Sine – csak egy hónapra fizetett elő rá.

A Trollmula1 így fogta meg az esetet:

Ciki: Leclerc meg se hallja a barátnőjét 1

Fotó: Trollmula1

Fotó: Trollmula1
