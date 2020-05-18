Leclerc hozzátette, hogy kedvese – Charlotte Sine – csak egy hónapra fizetett elő rá.

Resume of the stream:

My girlfriend had to buy a subcription to my Twitch to be able to ask me in the channel chat if I could open her the front door. She waited 25 mins downstairs as I couldn’t hear my phone, I had the headphones and was very focus on my rally race😂

— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 16, 2020