Ahogy ígérték, a Red Bullnál ma pályára küldték a délelőtt egyetlen fotón bemutatott 2020-as modelljüket, az RB16-ost. Silverstone-ban ma Max Verstappen köröz, csapattársa, Alexander Albon később, Barcelonában ül a volánhoz.

The 2020 season starts right here 👌 @Max33Verstappen suited, booted and ready for his first laps in the RB16 pic.twitter.com/ugnhVAzozj — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 12, 2020

RB16 Flying down the Pit Straight in the hands of Max Verstappen #F1 pic.twitter.com/BPpWn3DT6f — Eau rouge (@Insidef1) February 12, 2020