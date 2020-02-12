Ahogy ígérték, a Red Bullnál ma pályára küldték a délelőtt egyetlen fotón bemutatott 2020-as modelljüket, az RB16-ost. Silverstone-ban ma Max Verstappen köröz, csapattársa, Alexander Albon később, Barcelonában ül a volánhoz.
The 2020 season starts right here 👌 @Max33Verstappen suited, booted and ready for his first laps in the RB16 pic.twitter.com/ugnhVAzozj
— Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 12, 2020
RB16 Flying down the Pit Straight in the hands of Max Verstappen #F1 pic.twitter.com/BPpWn3DT6f
— Eau rouge (@Insidef1) February 12, 2020
Same, same, but different 👀 The RB16 completes its first laps at Silverstone with @Max33Verstappen 🦁 #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/bTijaNui05
— Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 12, 2020