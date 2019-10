🌫️ A big lockup for Seb as he approaches Turn 1 🌫️ #MexicoGP 🇲🇽 #F1 pic.twitter.com/D0nenlU9Ss

First Seb, now @Anto_Giovinazzi locks up at Turn 1.

The Italian runs onto the grass with his front tyres showing the scars 👀#MexicoGP 🇲🇽 #F1 pic.twitter.com/x0YPyLe8B4

— Formula 1 (@F1) October 25, 2019