#Corinthians' 3rd shirt which pays tribute to Formula 1 all-time great Ayrton Senna is now on sale in Brazil. The former star won his first major title exactly 30 years ago, and was known to be an avid fan of the club. pic.twitter.com/FMTFn96hwl

— Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) October 1, 2018