TeamLH, I want you to know how grateful I am for your support, your love, your energy and devotion. You inspire me, lift me up when I’m low and believe me I’m only human, I have those lows like you do but the beautiful thing is, we lift each other up. So when we get low just know you can lean on me or even your fellow TeamLH teammate as we are all in this together. Thank you for trusting in me and believing in me. I believe in you and that you can do anything you put your mind to. Stay tuned tomorrow for something new and exciting… God bless you all, Lewis #TeamLH #WhatsYourDrive @tommyhilfiger

