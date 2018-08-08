I’m in just one of so many beautiful parts of the world today when we stumbled across this mess. We couldn’t stand by, we had to do something. We all need to act, we must stop supporting companies that are blindly fixated on their profits at the expense of our beautiful planet and its environment. Please don’t buy plastic. Please always recycle, we can all make a huge difference through the actions that we take every single day! 🙏🏾 tag 3 friends so we can get this message out there #environment #change @chloegreen5 @jmeeksofficial

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Aug 7, 2018 at 7:05am PDT