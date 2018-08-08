Hamiltonék nem voltak restek, és egy teljes partszakaszt tisztítottak meg a szeméttől. “Valamit tennünk kellett” – fogalmazott Hamilton, aki arra kérte követőit, hogy ne vásároljanak palackozott termékeket.

“Akartam, hogy lássátok, mi történik akkor, amikor vesztek egy műanyag palackot, és eldobjátok. Itt végzi, és ez undorító.”