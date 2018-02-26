Top job Team! 58 laps in the bag for @ValtteriBottas and the W09. Lots to debrief 🤓 #DrivenByEachOther #F1 pic.twitter.com/muZzerhnoK
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) February 26, 2018
The wait is over… @LewisHamilton kicks off our afternoon of #F1Testing! #DrivenByEachOther @F1 pic.twitter.com/4yk3VBEowo
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) February 26, 2018
Welcome to our #F1 winter wonderland 🙌 #RB14 pic.twitter.com/dOQhwJ7ep3
— Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 26, 2018
For the first time in 2018… OFF WE GO!@NMazepin takes the VJM11 and it feels like we’ve never been away! #PinkRedefined pic.twitter.com/016A37klK7
— Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) February 26, 2018
Did someone say it’s nearly lunchtime? 😮 😋 #FW41 #F1Testing #F1 pic.twitter.com/1IcMOp6tTj
— WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) February 26, 2018
Sergey heads out for his first lap in 2018… #FW41 #SS35 #F1Testing #F1 pic.twitter.com/2ecnKCsfcL
— WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) February 26, 2018
✅ Morning done with Nico!
⏱ 1:20.547
🛣 73 laps
Most laps out of everyone 👊
Fourth fastest 👍#RSspirit #F1Testing ##MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/1XBaLpbhmL
— Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) February 26, 2018
Despite this slight hairy moment, it's been a productive morning for @ToroRosso, with 66 laps on the board so far for Hartley in the STR13 💪#F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/1fDxNEAjqw
— Formula 1 (@F1) February 26, 2018
.@RGrosjean off to give the softs some pre-lunch run time. #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/c2dqD9bhIo
— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 26, 2018
Fernando Alonso délelőtti kicsúszása
The wheels quite literally came off for Fernando Alonso earlier 👀
Just a handful of laps in – not an ideal start to #F1Testing for McLaren 😬#F1 pic.twitter.com/atANeIlr7L
— Formula 1 (@F1) February 26, 2018
Fernando returns to the track. 👌 pic.twitter.com/oUNe43bUfi
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 26, 2018
We have a time on the board in the afternoon session 🙌
Fernando Alonso puts in a 1:23.112 in his @McLarenF1 MCL33#F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/uboZdriioL
— Formula 1 (@F1) February 26, 2018
Alonso cseles módon előzte a Honda-motorral szerelt Toro Rossót
El más listo jejeje @alo_oficial #F1Testing #f1 pic.twitter.com/7rusxargru
— Madro🎗️ (@Madro_jl) February 26, 2018
One more hour before lunch. We're getting quite hungry 😋 but @Ericsson_Marcus is calmly pushing through his AM run programme 😊 #F1Testing #F1 pic.twitter.com/q8XyvkAR26
— Sauber F1 Team (@SauberF1Team) February 26, 2018
Kommentek