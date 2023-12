Introducing Le Mans Kitchen, an innovative experience exclusively for our customers. Le Mans Kitchen, located in the heart of Sarasota Ford, is a new, innovative customer experience unlike any other. We will officially be open December 11th! Inspired by Le Mans France, home of the infamous Annual 24 Hours of Le Mans motor race, and one of the greatest moments in Ford history, Michelin star awarded chef Jose Martinez and his team have curated the from scratch menu, bringing incredible French-inspired cuisine and eye catching presentations that elevate even the simplest locally sourced ingredients to new heights of artistry. Enhance your day with one of our stunning artisan crafted mocktails, bold espresso shots, decadent smoothies, or our imported rich Italian gelato. Access to our one-of-a-kind exceptional dining experience is exclusively offered to our esteemed customers. Whether purchasing a vehicle or allowing us to service your vehicle, no matter the make or model, and including the comfort of our price match guarantee, we are always excited to welcome new, and past customers who appreciate the exceptional service we provide. We invite you to join us, heighten your senses, and experience Le Mans Kitchen. To find out more, visit www.lemanskitchen.com and our other social media pages! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550047006156 Instagram: https://instagram.com/le_mans_kitchen?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA== YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxkT5V2CmkxxIGq9dzAnb7Q Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/lemanskitchen/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@le.mans.kitchen