View this post on Instagram

Steve Jobs, the visionary that he was, long-ago considered launching #cybertruck before @elonmusk and @Tesla. It never launched because a tethered #EV wasn't going to succeed with mainstream consumers. Also, it was beige. Instead, @Apple applied the design to a single-button mouse which changed the world of computing. The rest is history. . #truestory #lol #tesla #apple #innovation #pickuptruck