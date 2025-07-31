A hétvégén következő 40. Forma-1-es Magyar Nagydíjra a napokban befutottak a csapatok Budapestre, a főváros szépsége pedig továbbra is lenyűgözi őket.

Az alakulatok a közösségi médiában képeken mutogatják a különböző nevezetességeket, látképeket, egyesek pedig – ahogy egyébként más futamok előtt is – a versenyre készített virtuális plakátjaikat is posztolták.

A Hungaroring felújítása mellett sem mentek el, a Haas és az Aston Martin is fotókon mutatta meg a (részben) megújult versenyhelyszínt – tetszik is nekik az eredmény.

Alább mutatjuk, mit mutattak az F1-es csapatok a nagyvilágnak Magyarországból:

Hello Budapest 👋 Let’s make it count! pic.twitter.com/FPWVkVRZA9 — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) July 31, 2025

Back in Budapest 🇭🇺 See you soon! Follow our weekend on our SF App and our social channels! 📲 Cover art by Maria Benedetta Liazza ➡️ https://t.co/Aa5eLQeF5B pic.twitter.com/oF1wVh56Rl — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) July 30, 2025

Last one before summer break 💪 Can’t wait to be back racing in Budapest ❤️🤍💚 🎨 x @amirmrzae pic.twitter.com/LfyuK2Z7Zr — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 30, 2025

Hungary for more 🇭🇺 Who’s pumped for the last race before the summer break? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3XeQ2OOKtu — Atlassian Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) July 30, 2025

Taking in the sights 🇭🇺 Comment below with your Budapest recommendations 👇 pic.twitter.com/RBnvottVpY — Atlassian Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) July 31, 2025

Ready to hit the Hungaroring 😮‍💨 The Buda-BEST poster vibes brought to you by the amazing @ARich__Art 🎨 Fancy a go at designing one of our race posters?

Check out our Creator Platform 👉 https://t.co/lHev1y3lvc#F1 #VCARB #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/Jv1117attS — Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team (@visacashapprb) July 30, 2025

Good morning from Budapest! 👋 Let us know what you'd like to see from #HungarianGP week. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oNX9ScFvCJ — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 30, 2025

A fresh look in Hungary! 🇭🇺 Setup is well underway at the newly renovated @HungaroringF1 facilities.#HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/V3ZAn7I9yF — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 30, 2025

A race with many memories for the team. We can't wait to be back in Hungary this week 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LBJdPaxDu6 — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) July 29, 2025