A hétvégén következő 40. Forma-1-es Magyar Nagydíjra a napokban befutottak a csapatok Budapestre, a főváros szépsége pedig továbbra is lenyűgözi őket.
Az alakulatok a közösségi médiában képeken mutogatják a különböző nevezetességeket, látképeket, egyesek pedig – ahogy egyébként más futamok előtt is – a versenyre készített virtuális plakátjaikat is posztolták.
A Hungaroring felújítása mellett sem mentek el, a Haas és az Aston Martin is fotókon mutatta meg a (részben) megújult versenyhelyszínt – tetszik is nekik az eredmény.
Alább mutatjuk, mit mutattak az F1-es csapatok a nagyvilágnak Magyarországból:
Taking a wander 🚶#McLaren | #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/lyufS0vktv
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 30, 2025
Good morning from Budapest! 😎☀️#McLaren | #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/ai7JVNJk0w
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 31, 2025
Hello Budapest 👋 Let’s make it count! pic.twitter.com/FPWVkVRZA9
— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) July 31, 2025
Back in Budapest 🇭🇺 See you soon!
Follow our weekend on our SF App and our social channels! 📲
Cover art by Maria Benedetta Liazza ➡️ https://t.co/Aa5eLQeF5B pic.twitter.com/oF1wVh56Rl
— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) July 30, 2025
Last one before summer break 💪 Can’t wait to be back racing in Budapest ❤️🤍💚
🎨 x @amirmrzae pic.twitter.com/LfyuK2Z7Zr
— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 30, 2025
Szia, Budapest! 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/BxqOn9oUqa
— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 29, 2025
Hungary for more 🇭🇺
Who’s pumped for the last race before the summer break? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3XeQ2OOKtu
— Atlassian Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) July 30, 2025
Taking in the sights 🇭🇺
Comment below with your Budapest recommendations 👇 pic.twitter.com/RBnvottVpY
— Atlassian Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) July 31, 2025
Ready to hit the Hungaroring 😮💨
The Buda-BEST poster vibes brought to you by the amazing @ARich__Art 🎨
Fancy a go at designing one of our race posters?
Check out our Creator Platform 👉 https://t.co/lHev1y3lvc#F1 #VCARB #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/Jv1117attS
— Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team (@visacashapprb) July 30, 2025
Mornings in Budapest. 😮💨#HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/tV8QhDv69N
— Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 31, 2025
Good morning from Budapest! 👋
Let us know what you'd like to see from #HungarianGP week. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oNX9ScFvCJ
— Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 30, 2025
A fresh look in Hungary! 🇭🇺
Setup is well underway at the newly renovated @HungaroringF1 facilities.#HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/V3ZAn7I9yF
— Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 30, 2025
Soaking up the city views 🇭🇺🤩#HaasF1 #F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/18kIaHPCc0
— MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) July 30, 2025
A new look Hungaroring… and we're loving it 🤩#HaasF1 #F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/SI72YoLtzV
— MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) July 31, 2025
A race with many memories for the team.
We can't wait to be back in Hungary this week 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LBJdPaxDu6
— BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) July 29, 2025
Hungary for one more race? 🇭🇺
Next stop: Budapest 📍 pic.twitter.com/nGqqJ567eC
— BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) July 29, 2025