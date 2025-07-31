A hétvégén következő 40. Forma-1-es Magyar Nagydíjra a napokban befutottak a csapatok Budapestre, a főváros szépsége pedig továbbra is lenyűgözi őket.

Az alakulatok a közösségi médiában képeken mutogatják a különböző nevezetességeket, látképeket, egyesek pedig – ahogy egyébként más futamok előtt is – a versenyre készített virtuális plakátjaikat is posztolták. 

Így látják a Forma-1-es csapatok Budapestet 1
A Hungaroring felújítása mellett sem mentek el, a Haas és az Aston Martin is fotókon mutatta meg a (részben) megújult versenyhelyszínt – tetszik is nekik az eredmény.

Alább mutatjuk, mit mutattak az F1-es csapatok a nagyvilágnak Magyarországból:

Így látják a Forma-1-es csapatok Budapestet 2
