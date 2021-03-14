A Brit Versenyzők Klubja (BRDC) erősítette meg Twitter-oldalán, hogy szombat este elhunyt Murray Walker.

A 97 évesen elhunyt, legendás kommentátor 1976-től 2001-ig főállásban közvetített a BBC-nél, majd az ITV-nél, Nagy-Britanniában lelkesedésével és ún. Murrayizmusaival a Forma-1 hangjaként vált ismertté.

A 2001-es Amerikai Nagydíj után már csak időnként kommentált F1-es futamokat, visszavonulását követően a BBC mellett a Sky Sports F1-nél, az utóbbi években pedig a Channel 4-nál is megfordult.

„Rendkívül szomorúan halljuk, hogy Murray Walker eltávozott. Szenvedélye és a sport iránti szeretete milliókat inspirált világszerte. Örökké a történelmünk része marad, nagyon hiányozni fog nekünk” – ezekkel a sorokkal búcsúznak tőle az F1 közösségi felületein.

A csapatokat szintén megrázta Walker halálhíre: