A Brit Versenyzők Klubja (BRDC) erősítette meg Twitter-oldalán, hogy szombat este elhunyt Murray Walker.

A 97 évesen elhunyt, legendás kommentátor 1976-től 2001-ig főállásban közvetített a BBC-nél, majd az ITV-nél, Nagy-Britanniában lelkesedésével és ún. Murrayizmusaival a Forma-1 hangjaként vált ismertté.

A 2001-es Amerikai Nagydíj után már csak időnként kommentált F1-es futamokat, visszavonulását követően a BBC mellett a Sky Sports F1-nél, az utóbbi években pedig a Channel 4-nál is megfordult.

„Rendkívül szomorúan halljuk, hogy Murray Walker eltávozott. Szenvedélye és a sport iránti szeretete milliókat inspirált világszerte. Örökké a történelmünk része marad, nagyon hiányozni fog nekünk” – ezekkel a sorokkal búcsúznak tőle az F1 közösségi felületein.

We are immensely sad to hear that Murray Walker has passed away



His passion and love of the sport inspired millions of fans around the world



He will forever be a part of our history, and will be dearly missed pic.twitter.com/cMwLjjqxAj — Formula 1 (@F1) March 13, 2021

A csapatokat szintén megrázta Walker halálhíre:

He was the voice of @F1 to millions and his love, passion and positivity for our sport were unmatched.



You will be truly missed, Murray Walker ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mXVDID6GdS — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 13, 2021

We are all very sad to hear that Murray Walker, the voice of motorsport, passed away earlier today. pic.twitter.com/QJSlILyyP4 — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 13, 2021

Like millions of F1 fans, all of us at McLaren are deeply saddened by the news that Murray Walker has passed away.



He brought our sport to generations by sharing his passion and knowledge with humour and humility. Our thoughts are with all who had the fortune to know him. pic.twitter.com/0NBS1KWxpE — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 13, 2021

Saying goodbye to an icon of motorsport, Murray Walker. Thank you for capturing, and keeping, the attention of many F1 fans for generations 🙏



And we’ve got to stop, because we’ve got a lump in our throat ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QqJgCUrp6W — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) March 13, 2021

When we talk about legends in F1, Murray Walker is one of the few to earn the status outside of the cockpit. He was a master of his trade and will always be the voice of F1. Rest in peace, Murray. pic.twitter.com/CgeL0O8zUq — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 13, 2021

Rest in peace, Murray Walker. A true legend of F1. Thanks for making millions of fans love our sport. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F5cEvuycm9 — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) March 13, 2021