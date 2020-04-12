90 éves korában elhunyt a Forma-1 hőskorának egyik legendás alakja, Sir Stirling Moss.

Moss 1951-61 között versenyzett a Forma-1-ben a Maseratival, Cooperrel, Mercedesszel, Lotusszal összesen 16 futamot nyert, de a bajnoki címet nem tudta megszerezni. A legközelebb 1958-ban került hozzá, amikor végül egyetlen ponttal végzett Mike Hawthorn mögött, méghozzá úgy, hogy korábban épp az ő közbenjárása miatt nem vettek el a versenybírók pontokat a riválistól. A brit pilóta F1-es pályafutása 11 idényéből hétszer a top3-ban zárt.

Elhunyt a Forma-1-es legenda 1

Moss Maseratijával úton a győzelem felé az 1956-os Monacói Nagydíjon

A Forma-1 mellett – ahogy akkoriban szokás volt – számos más autóversenyen is indult, győzelmei felsorolása oldalakat kívánna.

Moss tíz évvel ezelőtt súlyos balesetet szenvedett, amikor high-tech otthonában a liftaknába zuhant és összetörte magát, 2018-ban pedig komoly betegségen esett át, utolsó éveiben már nem mutatkozott a nyilvánosság előtt.

Moss 2015-ben, 1955-ös Mercedesével

Az F1-világ reakciói

Kép(ek) forrása: Getty Images
Kapcsolódó címkék: F1 Forma-1 halálhír Sir Stirling Moss Sport