Sir Stirling Moss has died at the age of 90 #F1 https://t.co/6pFBdXoEZm

A Forma-1 mellett – ahogy akkoriban szokás volt – számos más autóversenyen is indult, győzelmei felsorolása oldalakat kívánna.

Moss tíz évvel ezelőtt súlyos balesetet szenvedett, amikor high-tech otthonában a liftaknába zuhant és összetörte magát, 2018-ban pedig komoly betegségen esett át, utolsó éveiben már nem mutatkozott a nyilvánosság előtt.

Moss 2015-ben, 1955-ös Mercedesével

Az F1-világ reakciói

Today, the sporting world lost not only a true icon and a legend, but a gentleman. The Team and the Mercedes Motorsport family have lost a dear friend. Sir Stirling, we’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/XEsDf68A7r — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) April 12, 2020

All at McLaren mourn the passing of a legend of our sport, Sir Stirling Moss. A prodigious competitor, supremely talented racer, and consummate gentleman, he leaves an indelible mark of greatness on the history of international motorsport. Our condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/c3vdzTuFgN — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 12, 2020

RIP Sir Stirling Moss. Only had the pleasure of meeting him briefly a couple of times but even that was enough to understand why he was so highly respected. My thoughts are with his family. — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) April 12, 2020

Saddened to read of the passing of Sir Stirling Moss. A Formula 1 great, versatile racer and incredible ambassador for British and international motorsport. My respects and sympathies to his loved ones. — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) April 12, 2020

RIP, Sir Stirling Moss. ❤️ A true sporting legend. Our condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/SsU2mTUpde — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) April 12, 2020

Today we have lost a true legend of motorsport. A formidable racer and a real gentleman. Rest in Peace Sir Stirling Moss. Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/WUuNvergkF — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) April 12, 2020

A true icon of our sport. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family & friends. Rest in peace, Sir Stirling Moss ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kaqA2zXbAW — ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) April 12, 2020

Very sad day. Stirling Moss left us after a long fight. He was a true legend in motor sport and he will remain so forever. My thoughts go out to his wife Suzie, his family, his friends #Stirling #F1 pic.twitter.com/6nRz0irtrl — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) April 12, 2020

A pure racer and an inspiration to the entire motorsport community. Rest in peace Sir Stirling Moss. Your legacy will live on. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GAhMV9cjiW — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 12, 2020

RIP Sir Stirling. A true legend and a wonderful person. To Scuderia Ferrari, he was a formidable opponent.

Our thoughts are with his wife, family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MbshEwJuxq — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 12, 2020

Today the motorsport world lost one of its legends. RIP Sir Stirling Moss. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/g10nOMsJpC — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) April 12, 2020

Rest in peace, Sir Stirling Moss. An icon not just of Formula One, but of sport as a whole. Our condolences to his family and friends. He will be dearly missed. https://t.co/cgdExtl5uW — BWT Racing Point F1 Team (@RacingPointF1) April 12, 2020