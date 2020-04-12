90 éves korában elhunyt a Forma-1 hőskorának egyik legendás alakja, Sir Stirling Moss.
Sir Stirling Moss has died at the age of 90#F1 https://t.co/6pFBdXoEZm
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 12, 2020
Moss 1951-61 között versenyzett a Forma-1-ben a Maseratival, Cooperrel, Mercedesszel, Lotusszal összesen 16 futamot nyert, de a bajnoki címet nem tudta megszerezni. A legközelebb 1958-ban került hozzá, amikor végül egyetlen ponttal végzett Mike Hawthorn mögött, méghozzá úgy, hogy korábban épp az ő közbenjárása miatt nem vettek el a versenybírók pontokat a riválistól. A brit pilóta F1-es pályafutása 11 idényéből hétszer a top3-ban zárt.
A Forma-1 mellett – ahogy akkoriban szokás volt – számos más autóversenyen is indult, győzelmei felsorolása oldalakat kívánna.
Moss tíz évvel ezelőtt súlyos balesetet szenvedett, amikor high-tech otthonában a liftaknába zuhant és összetörte magát, 2018-ban pedig komoly betegségen esett át, utolsó éveiben már nem mutatkozott a nyilvánosság előtt.
Moss 2015-ben, 1955-ös Mercedesével
Az F1-világ reakciói
Today, the sporting world lost not only a true icon and a legend, but a gentleman. The Team and the Mercedes Motorsport family have lost a dear friend. Sir Stirling, we’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/XEsDf68A7r
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) April 12, 2020
All at McLaren mourn the passing of a legend of our sport, Sir Stirling Moss. A prodigious competitor, supremely talented racer, and consummate gentleman, he leaves an indelible mark of greatness on the history of international motorsport. Our condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/c3vdzTuFgN
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 12, 2020
Rip Sir 🙏🏼 https://t.co/THS5v7ooOx
— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) April 12, 2020
RIP Sir Stirling Moss.
Only had the pleasure of meeting him briefly a couple of times but even that was enough to understand why he was so highly respected.
My thoughts are with his family.
— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) April 12, 2020
Saddened to read of the passing of Sir Stirling Moss. A Formula 1 great, versatile racer and incredible ambassador for British and international motorsport. My respects and sympathies to his loved ones.
— Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) April 12, 2020
RIP, Sir Stirling Moss. ❤️
A true sporting legend.
Our condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/SsU2mTUpde
— Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) April 12, 2020
Today we have lost a true legend of motorsport. A formidable racer and a real gentleman.
Rest in Peace Sir Stirling Moss.
Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/WUuNvergkF
— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) April 12, 2020
A true icon of our sport.
Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family & friends.
Rest in peace, Sir Stirling Moss ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kaqA2zXbAW
— ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) April 12, 2020
Very sad day. Stirling Moss left us after a long fight. He was a true legend in motor sport and he will remain so forever. My thoughts go out to his wife Suzie, his family, his friends #Stirling #F1 pic.twitter.com/6nRz0irtrl
— Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) April 12, 2020
Special man indeed.
#RIPStirling pic.twitter.com/pYRrMwVppy
— Mark Webber (@AussieGrit) April 12, 2020
A pure racer and an inspiration to the entire motorsport community. Rest in peace Sir Stirling Moss. Your legacy will live on. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GAhMV9cjiW
— Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 12, 2020
RIP Sir Stirling. A true legend and a wonderful person. To Scuderia Ferrari, he was a formidable opponent.
Our thoughts are with his wife, family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MbshEwJuxq
— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 12, 2020
Today the motorsport world lost one of its legends.
RIP Sir Stirling Moss. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/g10nOMsJpC
— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) April 12, 2020
🙏 #RIP https://t.co/dHLsJzTMAo
— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) April 12, 2020
Rest in peace, Sir Stirling Moss.
An icon not just of Formula One, but of sport as a whole.
Our condolences to his family and friends. He will be dearly missed. https://t.co/cgdExtl5uW
— BWT Racing Point F1 Team (@RacingPointF1) April 12, 2020