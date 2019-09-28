Még mindig a kórházban van Juan Manuel Correa, az Anthoine Hubert halálát okozó Forma-2-es tömegbukás túlélője. Az amerikai színekben versenyző pilótát a baleset után lélegeztetőgépre kellett kapcsolni tüdőkárosodása miatt, emiatt el sem kezdhették műteni a súlyosan károsodott lábát.
Correa állapota azóta sokat javult. Tüdeje rendbe jött, és a legújabb közlemény szerint már tudatánál van. A 20 éves versenyző jobb lábát vasárnap fogják megműteni, a beavatkozás azonban nem lesz egyszerű. Az orvosok választás elé állították az ecuadori születésű pilótát, de ő elutasította jobb lábfejének amputálását.
“A hét elején Juan Manuelt egy másik londoni kórházba szállították, mely az ortopédiai műtétekre specializálódott. A tüdő helyett a teste alsó részére összpontosítunk” – olvasható a közleményben.
“Juan Manuel teljesen a tudatánál van, a tüdeje sokkal gyorsabban meggyógyult, mint arra számítottunk. Az akaratereje és állapotának javulása lenyűgözte az orvosokat. A fő cél ezen a héten az, hogy Juan Manuelt a legjobb formába hozzuk a vasárnapi műtétig, ami 10 óránál is tovább tarthat.”
“A műtét kritikus fontosságú, meghatározza Juan Manuel jövőjét is. Az orvosok először férnek hozzá teljesen a jobb lábán található sebekhez. Amit tudnak, megmentenek, és amit el kell távolítani, azt eltávolítják majd, hogy a lehető legjobb állapotú legyen a lába.”
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Medical Update: Juan Manuel Correa – Friday, September 27, 2019 Earlier this week, Juan Manuel was transferred to a new hospital in London, England that specializes in orthopedic surgeries as the focus shifts from his lungs to his lower body extremities. Juan Manuel is now fully conscious, and his lungs have recovered much faster than anticipated. His overall physical improvement and willpower has doctors impressed. The main objective this week has been to get Juan Manuel in the best condition possible for his surgery on Sunday that will be 10+ hours in duration. Sunday’s surgery will be crucial in determining Juan Manuel’s future. Doctors will have, for the first time since the accident, complete access to the wounds on his lower right leg. They will be able to determine the actual level of damage to his tibia, ankle, and foot. During surgery, they will save what can be saved and removed what needs to be removed in order to rebuild his right lower leg to the best possible condition. The surgeons are the top in their field and are cautiously optimistic given the fast-paced recovery that Juan Manuel has had in the previous week. The injuries that Juan Manuel sustained are severe, and the surgery procedure is very complex. Doctors gave Juan Manuel the option of right foot reconstructive amputation. He has chosen NOT to have the amputation and to proceed with the surgery, understanding all the challenges involved. Additional details will be provided on Juan Manuel’s condition when available. #StayStrongJM
Kövesd Facebook-oldalunkat, hogy ne maradj le a Forma-1 legfrissebb híreiről!