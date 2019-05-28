A Pirelli a bahreini és barcelonai közös tesztek után egyedül is folytatja 2020-as gumifejlesztési programját, amelyben a csapatok egymást váltva segítik a gumigyártót a privát tesztnapjain.

Ma a Ferrarin és a Red Bullon volt a sor, Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc, valamint Pierre Gasly a Francia Nagydíjnak otthont adó Paul Ricard pályán körözött, az átmeneti és teljes esőgumi prototípusokon összesen 2016 kört tettek meg.