Daniel Ricciardo vasárnap a Red Bull 250. Forma-1-es futamán – kb. 75 %-os teljesítményre képes autóval – megnyerte a Monacói Nagydíjat. A cipőből pezsgőzés, a shoey az alap volt, de mivel Monacóról van szó, a csobbanás sem maradhatott el. Így ünnepelt az ausztrál és a csapat vasárnap délután.

All the feels… Daniel celebrates with his Mum and Dad after winning the 🏆 #MonacoGP 🇲🇨#F1 pic.twitter.com/LyoqTDX5uH

— Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 27, 2018