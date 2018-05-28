Daniel Ricciardo vasárnap a Red Bull 250. Forma-1-es futamán – kb. 75 %-os teljesítményre képes autóval – megnyerte a Monacói Nagydíjat. A cipőből pezsgőzés, a shoey az alap volt, de mivel Monacóról van szó, a csobbanás sem maradhatott el. Így ünnepelt az ausztrál és a csapat vasárnap délután.

F1: A medencében kötött ki a futamgyőztes 1
