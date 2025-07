Did you know that driving over 100mph in Florida can land you in jail? The new Super Speeder law means you can be arrested and go to jail if you're caught going over 100 miles per hour anywhere - or driving 50 miles per hour above the posted speed limit. At 12:02 a.m. on July 1, just two minutes after the law took effect, one of our deputies stopped a driver going 104mph. Since January, we’ve stopped more than a hundred drivers each month for going over 100mph. Slow down for your safety and ours.