One man's trip to the workshop has ended up costing him more than just a service fee. It's understood a mechanic took his client's rare 1986 Commodore VL worth around $150,000 for a test drive in Ormeau on Friday when he lost control hitting three parked cars. 7NEWS Gold Coast at 5.30pm and 6pm. More local news: 7news.com.au/news/gold-coast #7NEWS