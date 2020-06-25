Sam “Metro’s” GTR 6.47@219.94 Maatouks Racing has always been a name associated with crazily fast cars, mental builds and record breaking times.This time it was different we lost one of our most dearest brothers Sam Metro to a tragic car accident, he was the owner of our METRO GTR. We made a promise to him that his car would be the car that sat on top of the outright list of AWD supremacy.Yesterday that promise came true but we didn’t just give him one record like he asked we took a bundle of records whilst on our quest.The first record we took was the “Quickest GTR record” that meaning any GTR and Skyline to ever be produced.Secondly we naturally took the record for “Quickest R32 Skyline”Thirdly “Quickest AWD” what a record to have no other AWD car on planet earth is quicker!!Then the rest tumbled “Quickest import IRS”, “Quickest import on radials” “Quickest and fastest Automatic RB”“Australia’s Quickest 275 radial”But our biggest achievement was keeping our promise!! Anyone can build a car with money and machinery but to us it was all determination and heart by fulfilling our promise no money can buy this making this record the best one we have.Fly high our brother we know you are with us so we fly together!!Now turn those speakers up and listen to this car reset those world records!!!!!!!Please don’t mind the crew losing it at the end of the video 🤣🤣🤣🤣#sam #metro #metrogtr #pnisher #worldsquickest #worldsfastest #wemissyousofuckenmuch #straighttothetop #itsonlybeginning￼￼

