Az autó teljesítménye a háttér ismerete nélkül is döbbenet, 6,47 másodperces idő negyed mérföldön, valamint 354 km/órás végsebesség. Ezt elérni óriási meló, de a Maatouks Racing csapatát a szíve hajtotta, mert a Nissan egy elhunyt barát hagyatéka volt.
Az építés már a tulaj élete során folyt, de a legnagyobb rekordokat autóbalesete miatt már nem élhette meg. A csapat viszont a tragikus eset után még nagyobb erőbedobással dolgozott a Nissan GT-R R32 megépítésén, ami egy igazán különleges gép lett.
Úgy érte el a 6,47 másodperces időt (ami rekord az összkerékhajtású Nissan GT-R-ek között), hogy az autó futóműve még mindig a gyári bekötési pontokon nyugszik, a tűzfal a helyén, és a bukócsöveken túl a karosszéria is gyári. Tehát ez nem egy csővázra rárakott műanyag héj, ez még mindig egy komoly módosításokon átesett GT-R! Sőt, a hátsó differenciálmű is gyári darab.
A tempót a nem publikus alkatrészekkel átépített motor biztosítja, és valahol 2100 lóerő körül teljesít.
Sam “Metro’s” GTR 6.47@219.94 Maatouks Racing has always been a name associated with crazily fast cars, mental builds and record breaking times.This time it was different we lost one of our most dearest brothers Sam Metro to a tragic car accident, he was the owner of our METRO GTR. We made a promise to him that his car would be the car that sat on top of the outright list of AWD supremacy.Yesterday that promise came true but we didn’t just give him one record like he asked we took a bundle of records whilst on our quest.The first record we took was the “Quickest GTR record” that meaning any GTR and Skyline to ever be produced.Secondly we naturally took the record for “Quickest R32 Skyline”Thirdly “Quickest AWD” what a record to have no other AWD car on planet earth is quicker!!Then the rest tumbled “Quickest import IRS”, “Quickest import on radials” “Quickest and fastest Automatic RB”“Australia’s Quickest 275 radial”But our biggest achievement was keeping our promise!! Anyone can build a car with money and machinery but to us it was all determination and heart by fulfilling our promise no money can buy this making this record the best one we have.Fly high our brother we know you are with us so we fly together!!Now turn those speakers up and listen to this car reset those world records!!!!!!!Please don’t mind the crew losing it at the end of the video 🤣🤣🤣🤣#sam #metro #metrogtr #pnisher #worldsquickest #worldsfastest #wemissyousofuckenmuch #straighttothetop #itsonlybeginning￼￼
