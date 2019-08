ROAD RAGE – Cyclist vs Truck Driver

ROAD RAGE – Cyclist vs Truck Driver – :OHorrific close pass, really shook me up. I totally lost my rag at this scumbag. Not proud of how I acted. I had left it alone after I said my piece, but he decided carry on by throwing water at me. Looking forward to the regulars who will talk about me riding on the wrong side of the road, pavement riding and basically anything other than the psycho driving 10 tons around, almost ending my life on the way to work. I was mad at my near death, deal with it.

