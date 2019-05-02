Brazen Auto Theft Suspect

We need your help identifying this brazen Auto Theft suspect.On 3/24/2019 at about 7:15AM, while the victim's were cleaning their car at 2635 S. Harvard the white male walks up, jumps in the driver's seat and takes off with a victim still inside the passenger door. The victim takes a tumble was did not sustain any major injuries.If you can help identify this person, please contact the lead Detective Dean at msdean@cityoftulsa.orgYou can always contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS to remain anonymous and receive a reward.Please reference case number 2019-016749

