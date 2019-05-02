Az amerikai Tulsa rendőrsége tette közzé ezt a megdöbbentő videót, amelyen nem trükkös tolvaj dolgozik, hanem az elszánt, pofátlan, erőszakos fajta. Hiszen minek is kódfeltöréssel, laptopokkal vesződni, ha van olyan élethelyzet, amikor áll az autó, feltehetően benne a kulcs, és némi dulakodás után csak el kell hajtani?
Az autót egy autómosóból április 24-én elég erőszakos módon vitte el a videón látható fehér pulóveres férfi, az áldozat nagyot esett, amikor próbálta visszatartani, de nem sérült meg a rabláskor.
We need your help identifying this brazen Auto Theft suspect.On 3/24/2019 at about 7:15AM, while the victim's were cleaning their car at 2635 S. Harvard the white male walks up, jumps in the driver's seat and takes off with a victim still inside the passenger door. The victim takes a tumble was did not sustain any major injuries.If you can help identify this person, please contact the lead Detective Dean at msdean@cityoftulsa.orgYou can always contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS to remain anonymous and receive a reward.Please reference case number 2019-016749
