Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford

Az FIA GT3 géposztálytól eddig feltűnően távol tartotta magát a Ford, a Matech-féle Ford GT és a Multimatic Motorsport által épített Mustang a szabályrendszer korai éveiben lépett színre, és azokat nem is követték újabb verziók.

Most viszont gyári fejlesztésű GT3-as versenyautót mutatott be a Ford, méghozzá a fent említett Multimatic Motorsport bevonásával – ők építik majd az autót. A motor egy 5,4 literesre növelt Coyote V8-as lesz, amit a Ford raliprogramjából régóta ismerős M-Sport fog építeni.

A rangos partnerekkel együtt készülő autó dizájnját a versenyautó-tervezésben nagy névnek számító Troy Lee jegyzi.

Ha a karosszéria vonalvezetése félig-meddig ismerős is, a hatalmas hátsó szárnyból, öblös diffúzorból, aszfaltot kaparó első kötényből és a kerékdobokat nyomásmentesítő légcserenyílásokból álló aerodinamikai csomag egyértelműen jelzi, hogy nem átlagos Mustanggal van dolgunk – még akkor sem, ha a versenyautó alapját a Ford Mustang Dark Horse szériamodell adja.

A versenyautó egyedi geometriájú futóművet, a differenciálművel egybeépített sebességváltót (transaxle), szénszálas karosszériapaneleket kap.

A vadonatúj Mustang GT jövőre Le Mans-ban is rajthoz áll, de addig is különböző nemzeti és nemzetközi szériákban fogják csiszolgatni a technikáját. Emellett az észak-amerikai GTD Pro géposztályban is indul két Mustang, a Multimatic Motorsport színeiben; ők a 2024-es Daytona-i 24 óráson debütálnak.

A gyári csapatokon kívül már egy ügyfélcsapat is bejelentkezett az autóért; a német Proton Competition az FIA WEC hosszú távú világbajnokságban fog indulni a Mustanggal.