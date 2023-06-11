Az FIA GT3 géposztálytól eddig feltűnően távol tartotta magát a Ford, a Matech-féle Ford GT és a Multimatic Motorsport által épített Mustang a szabályrendszer korai éveiben lépett színre, és azokat nem is követték újabb verziók.

Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 1
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 2

Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford

Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 3
1/9 Ebben a Galériában a Le Mans-ba kiküldött tudósítónk által készített fényképeket tekintheted meg
Ebben a Galériában a Le Mans-ba kiküldött tudósítónk által készített fényképeket tekintheted meg
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 4
2/9
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 5
3/9
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 6
5/9
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 7
6/9
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 8
7/9
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 9
9/9
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 10
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 11
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 12
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 13
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 14
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 15
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 16
Fotó megosztása:

Most viszont gyári fejlesztésű GT3-as versenyautót mutatott be a Ford, méghozzá a fent említett Multimatic Motorsport bevonásával – ők építik majd az autót. A motor egy 5,4 literesre növelt Coyote V8-as lesz, amit a Ford raliprogramjából régóta ismerős M-Sport fog építeni.

A rangos partnerekkel együtt készülő autó dizájnját a versenyautó-tervezésben nagy névnek számító Troy Lee jegyzi.

Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 17
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 18

Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford

Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 19
1/84 Öt tucat gyári fotón a Mustang GT3
Öt tucat gyári fotón a Mustang GT3
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 20
2/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 21
3/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 22
5/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 23
6/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 24
7/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 25
9/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 26
10/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 27
11/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 28
13/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 29
14/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 30
15/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 31
17/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 32
18/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 33
19/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 34
21/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 35
22/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 36
23/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 37
25/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 38
26/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 39
27/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 40
29/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 41
30/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 42
31/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 43
33/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 44
34/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 45
35/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 46
37/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 47
38/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 48
39/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 49
41/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 50
42/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 51
43/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 52
45/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 53
46/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 54
47/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 55
49/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 56
50/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 57
51/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 58
53/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 59
54/84
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 60
55/84 Ford Mustang GT3Le Mans, France6th June 2023Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3Le Mans, France6th June 2023Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 61
57/84 Ford Mustang GT3Le Mans, France6th June 2023Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3Le Mans, France6th June 2023Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 62
58/84 Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 63
59/84 Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 64
61/84 Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 65
62/84 Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 66
63/84 Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 67
65/84 Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 68
66/84 Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 69
67/84 Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 70
69/84 Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 71
70/84 Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 72
71/84 Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 73
73/84 Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 74
74/84 Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 75
75/84 Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 76
77/84 Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 77
78/84 Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 78
79/84 Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 79
81/84 Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 80
82/84 Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 81
83/84 Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Ford Mustang GT3 Le Mans, France 6th June 2023 Photo: Drew Gibson
Fotó megosztása:
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 82
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 83
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 84
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 85
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 86
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 87
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 88
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 89
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 90
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 91
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 92
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 93
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 94
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 95
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 96
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 97
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 98
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 99
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 100
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 101
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 102
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 103
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 104
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 105
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 106
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 107
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 108
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 109
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 110
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 111
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 112
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 113
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 114
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 115
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 116
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 117
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 118
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 119
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 120
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 121
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 122
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 123
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 124
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 125
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 126
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 127
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 128
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 129
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 130
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 131
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 132
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 133
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 134
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 135
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 136
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 137
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 138
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 139
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 140
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 141
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 142
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 143
Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 144
Fotó megosztása:

 

Ha a karosszéria vonalvezetése félig-meddig ismerős is, a hatalmas hátsó szárnyból, öblös diffúzorból, aszfaltot kaparó első kötényből és a kerékdobokat nyomásmentesítő légcserenyílásokból álló aerodinamikai csomag egyértelműen jelzi, hogy nem átlagos Mustanggal van dolgunk – még akkor sem, ha a versenyautó alapját a Ford Mustang Dark Horse szériamodell adja.

a videó a hirdetés után indul

A versenyautó egyedi geometriájú futóművet, a differenciálművel egybeépített sebességváltót (transaxle), szénszálas karosszériapaneleket kap.

A vadonatúj Mustang GT jövőre Le Mans-ban is rajthoz áll, de addig is különböző nemzeti és nemzetközi szériákban fogják csiszolgatni a technikáját. Emellett az észak-amerikai GTD Pro géposztályban is indul két Mustang, a Multimatic Motorsport színeiben; ők a 2024-es Daytona-i 24 óráson debütálnak.

Visszatér Le Mans-ba a Ford 145

A gyári csapatokon kívül már egy ügyfélcsapat is bejelentkezett az autóért; a német Proton Competition az FIA WEC hosszú távú világbajnokságban fog indulni a Mustanggal.