Gyakorlatilag megfenyegette az európai autógyártókat a Twitteren Donald Trump amerikai elnök szombaton – szúrta ki az Index. Belengette a vámok emelését arra az esetre, ha az EU tovább emeli az amerikai termékekre kivetett, szerinte már most is nagyon magas vámokat. Szerinte most szinte ingyen ömlenek az európai autók a hazájába.

If the E.U. wants to further increase their already massive tariffs and barriers on U.S. companies doing business there, we will simply apply a Tax on their Cars which freely pour into the U.S. They make it impossible for our cars (and more) to sell there. Big trade imbalance!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018. március 3.