Gyakorlatilag megfenyegette az európai autógyártókat a Twitteren Donald Trump amerikai elnök szombaton – szúrta ki az Index. Belengette a vámok emelését arra az esetre, ha az EU tovább emeli az amerikai termékekre kivetett, szerinte már most is nagyon magas vámokat. Szerinte most szinte ingyen ömlenek az európai autók a hazájába.

Az üzenet előzménye, hogy a héten Trump bejelentette: 25 és 10 százalékos vámot vezet be az acél és az alumínium importjára, mire az Európai Bizottság elnöke, Jean-Claude Juncker azt válaszolta, “mi is tudunk hülyeségeket csinálni”. Majd megemlítette többek között a Harley Davidsont, hogy az EU a híres motorkerékpár-gyártó termékeit is megvámolhatja a mainál jobban.

