Welcoming @yukitsunoda07 to the team! 🤜 🤛 The Japanese Red Bull & Honda junior driver finished 3rd in this year’s Formula 2 Championship 💪

📲 https://t.co/eM5ueQ3yoB pic.twitter.com/pCjt8mZURg

— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) December 16, 2020