It seems no one told @LandoNorris he had been entered for @F1‘s #VirtualGP on Sunday.

“I’m not taking part… I know nothing about it… So now I have one day to practice and be the same pace as everyone who’s been practising for the last week?”#F1 #esports pic.twitter.com/sPkv2SwHwi

— RaceFans (@racefansdotnet) May 1, 2020