"This is Selby - not Silverstone." 🏎 Members of the public in rural villages around Selby have been contacting us to express how concerned they are when using roads in and around Brotherton and Fairburn on a Sunday night. Over the last couple of months "the Sunday cruise" is passing into North Yorkshire. Upwards of a hundred cars drive in and out of the county in quick succession. We’ve now set up a dedicated road safety operation to observe the driving of participants and swiftly deal with any offences in the form of education and, if necessary, prosecution. We’re also working with other police forces to share information and work on a collaborative approach to tackle the issue. In this video, Traffic Constable Adam Smith, from our Roads Policing Group, explains more... 📺