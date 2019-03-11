Ami a hazai modern Audi-gyárban a klímakamra, az Oroszországban egy végeláthatatlan, hatalmas vadon: Szibéria. Ezen a tájon nem ritka a -50, -60 fok sem, és az orosz igavonókat már a kezdetektől fogva ilyen körülményekre készítették fel.
A nálunk is széles körben ismert ZIL-130-asok V8-as benzinmotorjai ilyen cudar időben is működtek, igaz, indítás előtt egy kisebb tábortüzet kellett rakni a blokk alá.
The #history of #testing trucks in the harsh conditions of the north of #Siberia (over -60 degrees of frost) it was the most reliable #trucks in the #world!Now the trucks are already different, but #people and their #lives remain the same as before!
Közzétette: Siberia – Awful roads. – 2019. március 9., szombat
