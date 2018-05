So yesterday I was in a recovery truck with Bill .. going up M53 at about 4.20 pm .. he pulled out to overtake a truck .. this idiot was way back but doing stupid speed .. as the truck is a restricted speed vehicle this knob had to slow down .. this is what happened next .. he already had slowed down and wouldn’t let us past before I began videoing ….. 😮😮Content is managed by SWD Media, to license please contact licensing@swd.media

Közzétette: Marianne Houghton – 2018. május 20.