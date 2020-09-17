Kathleen Ryan egyedi illúziót teremtett gyümölcsöket ábrázoló alkotásával, messziről úgy tűnik, mintha hatalmas, penészedő darabok lennének, de közelről egész má arcukat mutatják. Az óriás citrom és társai különböző, csiszolt kövekből készültek, a rothadó részekhez pedig ametiszt, kvarc, és márvány került felhasználásra.
Some new work! Repost from @karmakarma9 • Karma is pleased to announce our inaugural project with NY-based sculptor Kathleen Ryan. The online presentation will feature three new works titled, Bad Lemon (Persephone), Bad Lemon (Tart), and Bad Cherries (BFF), accompanied by a commissioned text from Jenelle Porter, titled "Kathleen Ryan: Rot". The conceptual operation of these sculptures is deceptively simple. Ryan’s fading fruit evokes the tradition of European vanitas painting and its representational systems that relied so much on a purportedly shared lexicon of culture, economy, and human nature. I am one of those art history students of a certain age whose worldview was vastly enlarged when I learned, courtesy of Jan van Eyck’s Arnolfini Portrait (1434), that oranges symbolized vitality and wealth in 15th century Holland. There it was: wealth, privilege, gender roles, all in an arrangement of oranges. At the other end of this timeline—now—lemons and cherries are oft-used emojis representing sour and/or sexually suggestive sentiments. In other words, what Ryan attempts in this body of work isn’t simple by half. Fruit represents. A lemon might symbolize longevity, friendship, purity, bitterness, disappointment—or a persistently defective car. The dark red flesh and juice of a cherry symbolize sex and virginity; in Japanese culture, it is the warrior’s blood and self-sacrifice. In Christianity, cherries represent, in the hands of baby Jesus, paradise. —excerpt from Jenelle Porter, "Kathleen Ryan: Rot"
Van mögötte gondolat, a gomba a gyors elmúlás örök jelképe, ezek az ásványok viszont az örök állandóságot hordozzák magukban, ezekben a kőgyümölcsökben pedig találkozik a kettő.