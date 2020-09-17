View this post on Instagram

Some new work! Repost from @karmakarma9 • Karma is pleased to announce our inaugural project with NY-based sculptor Kathleen Ryan. The online presentation will feature three new works titled, Bad Lemon (Persephone), Bad Lemon (Tart), and Bad Cherries (BFF), accompanied by a commissioned text from Jenelle Porter, titled "Kathleen Ryan: Rot". The conceptual operation of these sculptures is deceptively simple. Ryan’s fading fruit evokes the tradition of European vanitas painting and its representational systems that relied so much on a purportedly shared lexicon of culture, economy, and human nature. I am one of those art history students of a certain age whose worldview was vastly enlarged when I learned, courtesy of Jan van Eyck’s Arnolfini Portrait (1434), that oranges symbolized vitality and wealth in 15th century Holland. There it was: wealth, privilege, gender roles, all in an arrangement of oranges. At the other end of this timeline—now—lemons and cherries are oft-used emojis representing sour and/or sexually suggestive sentiments. In other words, what Ryan attempts in this body of work isn’t simple by half. Fruit represents. A lemon might symbolize longevity, friendship, purity, bitterness, disappointment—or a persistently defective car. The dark red flesh and juice of a cherry symbolize sex and virginity; in Japanese culture, it is the warrior’s blood and self-sacrifice. In Christianity, cherries represent, in the hands of baby Jesus, paradise. —excerpt from Jenelle Porter, "Kathleen Ryan: Rot"